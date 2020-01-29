Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Calls Shehnaz Fake, Taunts Vishal for Challenging Arti

The ongoing reality shows Bigg Boss season 13 is currently seeing ‘Connections Week’, where the contestants’ close friends and loved ones are entering the BB house as their connections. The connections are coming in to support and will continue to stay for a week in the house itself.

In the last episode, former Bigg Boss participant Kashmera Shah entered the house as her sister-in-law, Arti Singh’s connection. As Kashmera entered the house, she hugged Arti and they both broke down in tears. Kashmera interacted with all members in the house, and stated that she will seek revenge from those who caused any trouble to Arti during the show. She started by teasing Vishal Aditya Singh who was responsible for Arti chopping her hair for the Elite Club Membership task. Kashmera taunted Vishal that she will avenge for how he made Arti suffer. She went on to say, "Mai badla lungi, baal ke badle baal". (I will take revenge. Hair for Hair.)

She pulled Shehnaz Gill’s leg and said that if she is Punjab ki Katrina Kaif and she is Maharashtra ki Kashmera. The actress went on to say she hasn’t come to their house, but rather, they are staying in her house (Kashmera was Bigg Boss season 1 contestant). Kashmera mocked Shehnaz by saying that the audience knows she is fake. Listening to it, Shehnaaz walked off and started fighting with Sidharth. She locked herself in the washroom and rebuffed Sidharth’s futile attempts to give her solace.

After taunting Vishal, Shehnaaz and Rashami Desai, she was seen in the garden area speaking to other housemates. Kashmera said that #SidNaaz is over and has turned into #FakeNaaz now.

Kashmera went on to add that people who have issues and enjoy talking behind others’ backs are sitting inside the house. Then, Shehnaz is seen addressing those inside the house telling them that Kashmera has entered the house with a ‘gunda’ approach.

