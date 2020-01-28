Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah, Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Enter BB House

Following the 'Family Week' will be the ‘Connections Week’ wherein the contestants' friends and family members will enter Bigg Boss 13 house. Supporting Arti Singh will be her sister-in-law and former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will get to see Kashmera helping Arti in making her game strong inside the Bigg Boss house. On the other hand, she will also be seen telling Rashami that “Rashami jo hai wo hai, par peeche se”.

Asim Riaz’s love interest Himanshi Khurana will also enter as his support. On seeing her, the former runs towards her and hugs her. The duo then moves to the garden area, where Asim goes down on his knees and tells , “Will you marry me?”

Also, Vikas Gupta will enter as Sidharth Shukla’s supporter. Mahira Sharma, Shehnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh will have their brothers supporting them. The recently evicted Shefali Jariwala will re-enter to support Paras Chhabra, while Rashami Desai will have ex Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee supporting her.

Apart from this, in last night's episode, the nomination process was done. The contestants nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 13 are Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh and Aarti Singh.

