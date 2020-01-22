Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Roots for Sidharth Shukla-Arti Singh's Pairing, Asks if #SidArti is Possible
In her new Instagram post, Kashmera Shah hailed sister-in-law Arti Singh's performance in Bigg Boss 13 and rooted for her pairing with Sidharth Shukla.
Television reality show Bigg Boss 13 is taking new twists and turns every week. In the Tuesday’s episode, contestants Arti Singh and Rashami Desai competed to secure their position in the Bigg Boss Elite Club. The contestants were given challenging tasks by the housemates. TV actress Hina Khan was present to judge the task, where both Arti and Rashami were compelled to sacrifice something.
During the task, while Rashami was asked by Paras Chhabra to apply Mehendi on her face and shave her eyebrows, Arti was asked by Vishal Aditya Singh to eat green chillies and chop her hair short. To win the position, both the contestants fulfilled the challenges.
However, Hina had announced that this week will have no new member joining the Elite Club. The first member of the club is contestant Asim Riaz. The perk of winning the Elite Club Membership saves a member from eviction at any time during the show.
Following it was the nominations task, where each contestant had to save one of the housemates. Sidharth was the first one to choose and he named Arti as his choice.
Hailing her performance, Arti’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah took to Instagram to praise her. Calling her a tigress, she wrote, “I just saw last night so episode and I must say I loved the way Arti cut her hair and ate the green chillies. Super proud of My Tigress.”
She also rooted for Sidharth Shukla and his support for Arti. In addition, she wrote that she has started believing if their paring and if is possible. “And I also must say I loved the way @realsidharthshukla spoke to @shehnaazgill about what he did not like. Amazing. And I have to thank him for supporting Arti all the time. Have started believing in #sidarti myself now. Is this possible? Love you both.”
