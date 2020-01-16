Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Shares Son's Photo with Arti Singh, Calls It 'Iconic Moment’

Kashmera was a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss. She said it was a very nostalgic scene for her as she was reminded of her special moment in the house.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Shares Son's Photo with Arti Singh, Calls It 'Iconic Moment’
Image: Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh was surprised to see her actor-brother Krushna Abhishek in the special family week episode, which was aired on January 15. It was a rather emotional moment for Arti, who started crying on seeing her brother arrive in the Bigg Boss house along with her twin nephews, Rayaan and Krishaang.

Krushna’s acotor-wife Kashmera Shah took to Instagram to share the hear-touching moment. Kashmera was a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss. She said it was a very nostalgic scene for her as she was reminded of her special moment in the house.

She posted the pictures along with the caption,"Oh my god oh my god this is such an iconic moment for me. To think fourteen years ago I had whispered Krushna’s name on this show and today my kids are in the Bigg Boss house with their Bua. Thank you @colorstv @biggboss.13official”

Krushna, who was extremely delighted to see his sister, said that he is happy to see Arti play the game with a moral approach. Apart from Arti, four more contestants got the chance to meet their loved ones on the show. In the upcoming episode, the family members of the remaining contestants will arrive.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram