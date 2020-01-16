Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Shares Son's Photo with Arti Singh, Calls It 'Iconic Moment’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh was surprised to see her actor-brother Krushna Abhishek in the special family week episode, which was aired on January 15. It was a rather emotional moment for Arti, who started crying on seeing her brother arrive in the Bigg Boss house along with her twin nephews, Rayaan and Krishaang.

Krushna’s acotor-wife Kashmera Shah took to Instagram to share the hear-touching moment. Kashmera was a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss. She said it was a very nostalgic scene for her as she was reminded of her special moment in the house.

She posted the pictures along with the caption,"Oh my god oh my god this is such an iconic moment for me. To think fourteen years ago I had whispered Krushna’s name on this show and today my kids are in the Bigg Boss house with their Bua. Thank you @colorstv @biggboss.13official”

Krushna, who was extremely delighted to see his sister, said that he is happy to see Arti play the game with a moral approach. Apart from Arti, four more contestants got the chance to meet their loved ones on the show. In the upcoming episode, the family members of the remaining contestants will arrive.

