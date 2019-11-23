Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav Leaves House After Shocking Eviction

Khesari Lal Yadav becomes the third wild card contestant to get evicted after Arhaan Khan and Tehseen Poonawalla.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav Leaves House After Shocking Eviction
Khesari Lal Yadav becomes the third wild card contestant to get evicted after Arhaan Khan and Tehseen Poonawalla.

Bigg Boss 13 saw a shocking eviction in last night’s episode. Bigg Boss asked housemates to gather in the living area and name a contestant who has not provided entertainment. Majority took Khesari Lal’s name and he got evicted.

Khesari Lal, who entered as a wild card contestants on the show remained silent in the initial few days. But he always stood by what he felt was right. The former also stuck by his team through thick and thin in the game. His eviction came as a surprise to the viewers and also housemates.

After the announcement of Khesari’s eviction a few contestants were left teary-eyed. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill burst into tears. While, Vishal Aditya Singh was inconsolable. Also, Himanshi apologized to him for arguing with him in the morning. He warmly hugged everyone and left with a smile.

Khesari becomes the third wild card contestant to get evicted after Arhaan Khan and Tehseen Poonawalla.

Last night’s episode also saw how Rashami’s close friends Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma took her name in the weakest contestant in the house. After the task, Rashami was seen telling Devoleena and others that now she knows who her real friends are.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode host Salman Khan will be seen taking class of the former best friends turned enemies Sidharth and Asim.

