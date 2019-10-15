Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra Accuses Salman Khan of Defending Wrong People

Koena Mitra was eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 during the double evictions last week. While the actress says she was deserving to be eliminated because her priority was reality and she failed to make connections inside the house, she seemed a bit off with Salman Khan.

Post her eviction, during an interaction with a media portal, the actress claims that Salman defends wrong people. Citing Shehnaz's example she told SpotboyE, "I think Salman, his attitude and his behaviour towards me, was making things very obvious. If you have seen the weekend ka vaar episode, you must have observed as to how he was defending the wrong people. He was defending their actions and his own action was in favour of their wrong actions."

"For example, Shehnaz Gill mocking me, my work, appearance and acting skill. So, when you do it behind somebody’s back, it is called bitching and making fun of that person. Sometimes people also came and told me about it. And when I told Shehnaaz, please show me these things, she would run. Eventually, I told Salman that she mocks at me and criticises me. He immediately defended her by saying that people are loving it. That was quite shocking for me," she added.

Koena was talking about Shehnaz mimicking her behind her back, in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss. When she mentioned the same in front of Salman, he defended Shehnaz saying that she's doing it in good spirit and the audience is actually loving her entertaining stints on the show.

In the interview, Koena also mentioned that she receiving a lot of love from fans of all age group post the show. She also stated that they upset that she was evicted so soon.

When asked who were the most difficult people inside, she named Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Dey, calling them 'extremely fake and annoying'.

Meanwhile, this week, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma are nominated for eviction so far.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.