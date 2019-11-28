Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Pens Down Emotional Note for Arti Singh, Says Really Sad to See You Crying

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh started on a strong and positive note inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, but things don't seem smooth for her now. Initially, Arti, Sidharth and Asim shared a good bond and the trio were seen supporting and standing up for each other. However, in over 50 days, the dynamics and equations inside the house have drastically changed.

After the entry of new wild card contestants, Sidharth and Asim found new friends and engaged in multiple fights, whereas Arti was left torn between the two. In a recent episode, she said that she's playing alone and later was seen sobbing after an argument with Sidharth. She also suffered an anxiety and panic attack post that.

On Wednesday, Krushna took to Instagram to post a picture with Arti saying that it is really sad to see her crying like that. "This time really sad and unhappy to see u crying and panicking in the big boss house. Really want to cum inn and see u it's been really long. Guys pls support Arti need ur support and blessings (sic)," he captioned the pic.

Krushna's wife and Arti's sister in law, Kashmera Shah, who has also been a contestant of the reality show in 2006, too posted in support of Arti. "If I could only to inside and teach all these contestants what a strong game play meant and how important loyalty actually is. All this talk about being confused is crap. Love you," she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the two.

Earlier, talking to News18, Krushna said that his sister should completely stop talking to Sidharth, as the latter doesn't know how to talk to women. To this, Kashmera added, "If I was inside, jo jawab main usko deti, I would probably have been removed from the show. He can't talk to anyone like that, definitely not to a member of my family."

