Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Posts Heartfelt Note for Arti Singh, Says He's a Proud Brother
Arti Singh is being loved by the audience for her confidence and individuality in Bigg Boss 13 and brother Krushna Abhishek is extremely proud of her.
Image courtesy: Krushna Abhishek/ Instagram
Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh is currently participating in Bigg Boss 13. Been inside the house for over three months, the actress has made a respectable fan following for herself and is one of the most popular contestants on the show.
She is being loved by the audience for her confidence and individuality in the game and brother Krushna is extremely proud of her. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for Arti, saying how people are loving her on the show. "Such a proud feeling now days was in Delhi a guy came up to me and said "Arti s brother na"felt really good. At airports on shows every one taking about her. "Sir watching Arti she s doing well"ladies coming up to me and saying "we really love Arti "such a proud feeling for a bro, (sic)" he wrote along with their picture.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Sara Khan also agreed with him and responded to the post writing, "She is a star," in the comment section.
This is not the first time that Krushna posted an appreciation note for Arti. Earlier, he took to Instagram to post a picture with Arti saying that it is really sad to see her cry in Bigg Boss 13. "This time really sad and unhappy to see u crying and panicking in the big boss house. Really want to cum inn and see u it's been really long. Guys pls support Arti need ur support and blessings (sic)," he captioned the pic.
Also, talking to News18 earlier, Krushna said that his sister should completely stop talking to Sidharth, as the latter doesn't know how to talk to women. To this, Kashmera added, "If I was inside, jo jawab main usko deti, I would probably have been removed from the show. He can't talk to anyone like that, definitely not to a member of my family."
