Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Proud to be Recognised as Aarti's Brother

Krushna Abhishek is a well known actor and comedian, but he was pleasantly surprised when a few school kids recently addressed him as the brother of Aarti Singh, who is currently locked up in the Bigg Boss house. The nephew of Bollywood actor Govinda says it was the proudest moment of his life.

After staying away from their family for almost four months, the contestants finally got to meet their loved ones during the family round on Bigg Boss. Aarti was the first one to get the surprise. Krushna entered the house and Arti embraced him tightly.

The emotional brother-sister duo had a heart-to-heart conversation. Krushna told her that the whole family was very proud of her as she had been playing the game with utmost dignity.

With tears in his eyes, Krushna talked about a recent moment when he was shooting in Delhi and a few school children addressed him as Aarti's brother. Krushna said that it was the proudest moment of his life and he was very happy that Aarti had come this far in the journey.

He also added that everyone was supporting her outside the house and he wished to see her in the finale of the show.

There was another surprise waiting for her in the storeroom. The small surprise turned out to be Krushna's kids. Aarti hugged them tightly. The two kids performed a special dance to the song Malhari as well.

This comes days after the episode during which Aarti opened up about her past when a man tried to molest her.

