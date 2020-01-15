Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Proud to be Recognised as Aarti's Brother
Krushna Abhishek is a well known actor and comedian, but he was pleasantly surprised when a few school kids recently addressed him as Aarti Singh's brother.
Image courtesy: Krushna Abhishek/ Instagram
Krushna Abhishek is a well known actor and comedian, but he was pleasantly surprised when a few school kids recently addressed him as the brother of Aarti Singh, who is currently locked up in the Bigg Boss house. The nephew of Bollywood actor Govinda says it was the proudest moment of his life.
After staying away from their family for almost four months, the contestants finally got to meet their loved ones during the family round on Bigg Boss. Aarti was the first one to get the surprise. Krushna entered the house and Arti embraced him tightly.
The emotional brother-sister duo had a heart-to-heart conversation. Krushna told her that the whole family was very proud of her as she had been playing the game with utmost dignity.
With tears in his eyes, Krushna talked about a recent moment when he was shooting in Delhi and a few school children addressed him as Aarti's brother. Krushna said that it was the proudest moment of his life and he was very happy that Aarti had come this far in the journey.
He also added that everyone was supporting her outside the house and he wished to see her in the finale of the show.
There was another surprise waiting for her in the storeroom. The small surprise turned out to be Krushna's kids. Aarti hugged them tightly. The two kids performed a special dance to the song Malhari as well.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been four long months of being away from family and from people who feel like home. It’s been tough at times, fun on most days, and very lonely and homesick on other days… but it’s all been worth it. Krushna’s hug brought back memories of home, of warmth and of love that Arti had missed for far too long. For him to say how proud she has made him and her family and to bring along the kids must have felt like being at home again. Our hearts are filled with so much warmth and love. ❤ . . . #ArtiKiArmy #BB13 @BiggBoss13 @colorstv @beingsalmankhan @voot @endemol_shine #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #artisingh #LaughMore #Laugh #Happy #Family #FamilyLove @krushna30 @kashmera1 @boofilmz #Krushna #BrotherSisterLove
This comes days after the episode during which Aarti opened up about her past when a man tried to molest her.
