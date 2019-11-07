Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek says Sister Arti Singh Should Stop Talking to Sidharth Shukla

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh is one of the prominent faces on Bigg Boss 13. After having survived over a month in the show, Arti has bagged the coveted position of the captain of the house. Her Bigg Boss journey has been eventful so far, including link-up rumours with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth has earned quite the reputation as a hot-headed man on the show, given the number of fights and altercations he's been involved in. Krushna is of the opinion that his sister should completely stop talking to Sidharth, as the latter doesn't know how to talk to women.

"He doesn't speak to women in a decent manner. He should be careful about that. He is very harsh, not just with Arti but with all women on the show. She should stop talking to him, who zyada kuch usko bolti nahi hai. He's been fighting both verbally and physically, which is not good for an actor. He also has an image and a fan following.

“I don’t know him very well, but I think he is a nice guy. Situations become such in the Bigg Boss house that you react in such a manner. I also have a temper, but I control myself. He should also learn to control, that's my suggestion for him," Krushna said during a live session with News18 while promoting his debut production Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron.

His wife, actress Kashmera Shah added, "If I was inside, jo jawab main usko deti, I would probably have been removed from the show. He can't talk to anyone like that, definitely not to a member of my family."

Kashmera was a contestant on the very first season of Bigg Boss, and she says the show has evolved a lot in 13 seasons, both in a good and bad way. 'I love the show, I watch it every day. We had nothing on the first season, I didn't even get a hair dryer. The tasks are tougher now. It’s really evolved, a lot of good things have happened to it, but with good things some bad ones come as well. But I am a big fan of the show. Bigg Boss has given me a lot. I miss Arti because our film is going to release and she is not here. I hope she does really well on the show," she said.

Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron, produced by Krushna, directed by Kashmera and introducing Rishaab Chauhaan, will release on November 15.

Krushna is not much of a fan of Bigg Boss. He has been receiving offers to enter the house for years, but he hasn't said yes. "I am not a fan of the show," he said, as Kashmera interjected, 'Maine iska naam pehli baar Bigg Boss pe hi liya tha."

Krushna continued, "I have performed on the show multiple times and have visited the house also. But I don't have the time to be a contestant. Do I entertain audiences every weekend on our comedy show, or do I go in and get my brain fried? I am more interested in entertaining people rather than being locked up inside a house. But Arti is doing fine, I am very happy for her, I hope she wins."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.