Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Upset, But Kashmera Shah Takes Siddharth Dey's Side on Fight with Arti Singh

Ever since Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 premiered on TV on September 29, 2019, the show has been creating a lot of buzz. From controversial comments on each other to making friends, Bigg Boss 13 includes all the expected drama and much more.

Recently, two contestants, Arti Singh and Siddharth Dey, were involved in a heated argument, where Dey passed derogatory remarks on Arti. While the episode wasn't aired on TV, none of the female contestants came in support of Arti against Dey's comment. The only contestant to protest against the derogatory comment was Sidharth Shukla.

Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek also reacted on the derogatory comment and told SpotboyE, "I'm shocked that Siddharth Dey could do this. He knows me and my family. How could he do this to a woman? How could he do this to my sister? Of course, I will confront him. Arti is my sister. I may even go to the show and ask him in front of Bhai (Salman Khan) that what was all that about."

However, Arti's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, who was a part of Bigg Boss season 8, has a more sympathetic stance on the heated argument. Talking to SpotboyE, Kashmera said, "It's a game. I am sure if Dey was outside, he would not say such things to any girl. And I am sure he would never be in a situation where he would have to sit in one place holding someone's hands while someone was wiping unwanted things on his face."

"In Arti's defence, she was doing a task where she had to do stuff to make Dey give up the task. She also stood up for herself. So, a request to everyone watching that this is just a task and not real life. In reality, both would not be put in such situations and would not have reacted like this," she added.

