Krushna Abhishek's Sister Aarti Singh Confirmed to Participate in Bigg Boss 13?

India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss is coming back for its 13th season this month. The show will see the superstar Salman Khan making a comeback as the host. Unlike the last few seasons, only celebrities will battle it out for the winning trophy this time.

Even though the final list of celebrities has not been out yet, SpotBoye has reported that popular actress and sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, Aarti Singh will be participating in the show. The report quoted a source as saying, "The actress has already signed the contract and has been busy packing her bags these days."

Aarti Singh, who debuted on television with a show called Mayka, has been quite active throughout the years. She is best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, Uttaran and most recently, Udaan. The actor also played the lead role in Colours' Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, a show that ran for only one season about a middle-class Maharashtrian family.

However, the actress is yet to confirm or deny the news of her participation in Bigg Boss.

Coming back to the show, the promo of the new season is already on air, where Salman Khan can be seen revealing that the contestants can reach the finale in only four weeks. However, those who have done so will have to battle it out for two more months for survival, to win.

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29 on Colors.

