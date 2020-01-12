Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Contestants Share Heart Wrenching Life Experiences with Laxmi Agarwal

Acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal visited the set of 'Bigg Boss 13' to promote 'Chhapaak' with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey and made the contestants emotional while they shared their life stories.

IANS

Updated:January 12, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Contestants Share Heart Wrenching Life Experiences with Laxmi Agarwal
Acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal visited the set of 'Bigg Boss 13' to promote 'Chhapaak' with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey and made the contestants emotional while they shared their life stories.

Acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life Chhapaak is based, lifted spirits with her presence on Bigg Boss 13, when she entered the house, with contestants getting emotional while looking back at the hard-hitting experiences that have shaped their lives.

The housemates welcome her with a loud cheer as she informed them that she is in the house to fulfill their special wishes. Firstly, she grants Mahira Sharma's wish of relieving Paras Chhabra, Mahira and Asim Riaz of the household chores. Secondly, she grants Shefali Jariwala's wish of seeing her nephew Kiyaan.

Lakshmi also asked each housemate to share hard-hitting experiences that have shaped their lives. She begins with sharing her own journey and how she overcame the experience, which made everyone emotional.

Aarti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli opened up about their bitter experiences while Mahira clarifies that while everyone makes fun of her lips, she feels that she is very beautiful and proud of her looks. Paras also revealed that he used to stammer and always thought he wouldn't be able to pursue acting.

To lighten up the mood, Laxmi welcomed Deepika and Vikrant Massey inside the house. They have fun over a task. Vishal, Madhurima, Shehnaz Gill, Aarti and Shefali won the task and go outside the house for a 'joyride' along with Deepika.

The actress then joins Salman on the stage. Deepika says that she had a wonderful time inside the house and she also calls Vikrant and Laxmi to join her. On the stage, Salman expressed that he would love to have a daughter like Laxmi.

