Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli doesn't Want to Recall Ugly Fights with Vishal Aditya Singh

As Bigg Boss 13 got extended by another five weeks, the makers have got in some more contestants. A few days ago, Vishal Aditya Singh entered the show and now his ex-flame Madhurima Tuli is following the same suit.

Talking about Bigg Boss, Madhurima told Spotboye in an interview, "I don't think staying with him (Vishal Singh) will be that difficult for me. I am taking this as a challenge and I’m all set to face him. Just because we are exes and don't share a good past, I shouldn’t lose the opportunity to be on a big platform like Bigg Boss 13."

She added, "Honestly, I am entering the house with a clean mind and clean heart for him. I don't want to recall those ugly fights again as it has already been a month that the dance show got over. Whatever happened in the past has happened. I will be more mature this time. There is no point dragging same things, so it's better to end everything on a good note. I will not make things look dirty between us. I will tell him also to move ahead and take this situation as a challenge."

Vishal and Madhurima started dating when they met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. The two later came on board together for Nach Baliye Season 9, and garnered a lot of controversy due to their incessant verbal and physical spats, on and off stage.

Meanwhile, old contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga are also set to enter the show as wild card contestants.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.