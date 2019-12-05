Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli is a Lazy Mumma's Girl

Madhurima Tuli, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry, is a lazy, mama's girl. Madhurima's team shared some fun facts about her on her official Instagram account.

IANS

Updated:December 5, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli is a Lazy Mumma's Girl
Madhurima Tuli, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry, is a lazy, mama's girl. Madhurima's team shared some fun facts about her on her official Instagram account.

Actress Madhurima Tuli, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry, is a lazy, mama's girl. Madhurima's team shared some fun facts about her on her official Instagram account.

"She is such a lazy Mama's Girl; every morning she wakes up and calls up her mom on her cellphone to ask for a cup of tea. Her day cannot start without it...! Still Wondering what she really cared about when the family members were having a fight over tea," read the caption.

Madhurima is the former girlfriend of actor Vishal Aditya Singh who is also inside the house.

She is best known to Bollywood fans for her role as Akshay Kumar's wife in the 2015 suspense thriller Baby.

Before appearing on Bigg Boss, Madhurima featured with Vishal in Nach Baliye, where they often got involved in ugly fights.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com