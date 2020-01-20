Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Says 'Little Love I Had for Vishal is Over'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli was the latest contestant to get evicted from the reality show. Her eviction did not come from less votes, but from the side of host Salman Khan himself who ousted her after her physical fight with Vishal Aditya Singh recently.

While earlier she had hit Vishal with a slipper, this time the fight only worsened. The ex-couple threw water at each. Madhurima later hit Vishal with a frying pan on his hips, repeatedly. This also invited a punishment for both of them. It involved being locked in a jail inside the house and getting debarred from the show for a week.

Post her eviction, Madhurima was in conversation with an entertainment portal where he confessed about having one regret in Bigg Boss 13. She said, "Honestly, I would just change one thing. When I hit Vishal with ‘slippers’ and he went inside the confession room and asked Bigg Boss to throw me out or apologise. Despite that I forgave him and went back to reconnect. I shouldn’t have done that. I should have played my game and not concentrated on the relationship part. He just did not want to see my in the house, that shows how much he hated me."

Madhurima and Vishal had met on the sets of their show Chandrakanta and started dating. While the duo parted ways after dating, the two tried to give their relationship another chance and participated on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. However, stories of their fights would grab headlines often and both had decided to part ways for good.

Later, Madhurima made a wild card entry on Bigg Boss after Vishal. however, Madhurima doesn't think she would consider a reconciliation for the third time after what happened and said, "After whatever has happened inside the house, the little love I had for him, is over. I will never go back to him. Whatever he has done to me inside, it is very clear he hates me and did not want me inside the house.”

Co-contestant Rashami Desai is Madhurima's friend but the latter said she felt left out. “Rashami was my friend outside. But inside, she was with Asim and Vishal and hence I felt a lot isolated and alone inside.”

