Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's Mother Chalks Out the Strategy to Win the Show

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli's mother Vijaya Pant Tuli recently opened up her take on the fights between her daughter and Vishal Aditya Singh. She also commented on Sidharth Shukla's flirting.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "I am happy to have sent her to the show because it’s a platform to build your personality and become strong. She has got a good atmosphere to get exposure because she will meet all kinds of people, some who will have her back but then immediately back out also since they are playing their own game."

On fights with ex-boyfriend Vishal, she said, "They have been fighting since forever. Vishal had even revealed that his contract had said Madhurima will not be entering the house. Yet they are so fond of each other and remain inseparable inside the house. It’s natural for a girl to expect compliments. Any girl will not like anyone saying ‘Phut phut’ to her, let alone someone who loved her. I am thankful to Salman Khan and Bigg Boss for standing up for Madhurima’s Chappal incident."

Madhurima and Vishal first fought on their first reality show Nach Baliye 9. Vijaya had come on that show as well and said that the two should respect each other, and stop fighting.

Fights in the Bigg Boss are quite common. Siddharth Shukla- Asim Riaz, Sidharth and Rashami have been happening otherwise too. Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala are also seen jumping in those clashes. But I am happy that everyone is playing a good game."

Vijaya also mentioned that she liked Sidharth and was enjoying seeing with flirt with Madhurima on the show. However, she also said that he has a different personality in real life and is putting up another one for the show.

On Shehnaaz Gill's behaviour weirdly inside the house, she said, “Shehnaaz herself has said such crude statements against everyone inside the house be it Mahira Sharma or Madhurima Tuli. Now, if someone calls her jealous, she has created such drama. I don't find this funny. Even I liked her but now she is being too obsessive with Sidharth.”

