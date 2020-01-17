Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima's Mother Supports Vishal Who Threw Water on Her Daughter

Television actors Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, who are currently competing against each other in Bigg Boss 13 are known for their violent behaviour. The two have had ugly and abusive fights on the reality show, to an extent that Madhurima threw a slipper at Vishal.

Their fights didn't end there. In a recent episode, their argument again took an ugly turn when even after repeated warnings from Bigg Boss, the two resorted to throwing water at each other and Madhurima whacked Vishal with a frying pan. Post the episode, the actress was slammed by the netizens for her violent behaviour. Now, her mother has reacted to the same.

Madhurima's mother in an interview disapproved her daughter's behaviour and said she supports Vishal. However, she blamed him for provoking Madhurima.

"I am totally against violence, I condemn it. I won't support what my daughter did, but I also feel that Vishal poked her continuously and she lost her cool. She could have hit herself why did she hit Vishal. It is totally wrong. I am not supporting her in this. I love Vishal and Madhurima both. They are equally close to me. I have always supported Vishal and this time I am also with him," Times of India quoted Madhurima's mom as saying.

The ex-couple has now been punished by being locked inside separate jails, inside the Bigg Boss house and debarred from participating until the next weekend.

Vishal had in an earlier interview confessed to his relationship being abusive and taking toll in his professional life.

He had said, “Besides finding me desi and not fluent in English, I think she felt that I wasn’t financially strong. She would fight with me every time before we went out. I once asked her if she was ashamed to be seen with me in public, and she agreed. She was also abusive.”

