Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Breaks Down as Shehnaaz Takes Dig at Her During Stand-up Comedy
Bigg Boss 13 house recently made contestants perform a stand-up comedy task. The housemates were had to take digs at each other to make jokes.
Bigg Boss 13 house recently made contestants perform a stand-up comedy task. The housemates were divided in teams of two, and had to take digs at each other to make jokes.
Unsurprisingly, the task took an ugly turn. The housemates were mentored by writer Harsh Limbachiyaa for their stand-up comedy act. A set of live audience was also invited on the sets. However, it seems like the personal digs went a bit too far for Mahira Sharma.
When Shehnaaz took over the stage, she started by asking the audience if they knew who she was, to which the audience started chanting her name. Shehnaaz then taunts Mahira on this and says that is how you get praised. She says, “Dekho Mahira, yeh hota hai. Yeh nahi ki apni muh se apni tareef karte raho. Paras tujhe lagta hai main isse jalungi. Abey yeh hai kaun.”
At this point, Mahira lowers her head and starts crying.
Shehnaaz also spoke about her marriage with Sidharth Shukla and asked the audience to give her a standing ovation if they want to see them settle down together.
Actor and comedian Paritosh Tripathi had entered the house to host the event. The task unleashed a series of digs by all the contestants on each other. Paritosh also roasted the housemates and made them all crack up.
