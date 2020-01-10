Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Breaks Down as Shehnaaz Takes Dig at Her During Stand-up Comedy

Bigg Boss 13 house recently made contestants perform a stand-up comedy task. The housemates were had to take digs at each other to make jokes.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Breaks Down as Shehnaaz Takes Dig at Her During Stand-up Comedy
Bigg Boss 13 house recently made contestants perform a stand-up comedy task. The housemates were had to take digs at each other to make jokes.

Bigg Boss 13 house recently made contestants perform a stand-up comedy task. The housemates were divided in teams of two, and had to take digs at each other to make jokes.

Unsurprisingly, the task took an ugly turn. The housemates were mentored by writer Harsh Limbachiyaa for their stand-up comedy act. A set of live audience was also invited on the sets. However, it seems like the personal digs went a bit too far for Mahira Sharma.

When Shehnaaz took over the stage, she started by asking the audience if they knew who she was, to which the audience started chanting her name. Shehnaaz then taunts Mahira on this and says that is how you get praised. She says, “Dekho Mahira, yeh hota hai. Yeh nahi ki apni muh se apni tareef karte raho. Paras tujhe lagta hai main isse jalungi. Abey yeh hai kaun.”

At this point, Mahira lowers her head and starts crying.

Shehnaaz also spoke about her marriage with Sidharth Shukla and asked the audience to give her a standing ovation if they want to see them settle down together.

Actor and comedian Paritosh Tripathi had entered the house to host the event. The task unleashed a series of digs by all the contestants on each other. Paritosh also roasted the housemates and made them all crack up.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram