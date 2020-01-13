Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mom Apologises for Her 'Bedroom' Comment on Sidharth-Rashami's Fight

Mahira Sharma's mother apologised to Rashami Desai's mother for her 'bedroom' comment on Rashami's fight with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13.

News18.com

January 13, 2020
Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mom Apologises for Her 'Bedroom' Comment on Sidharth-Rashami's Fight
Mahira Sharma's mother apologised to Rashami Desai's mother for her 'bedroom' comment on Rashami's fight with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's fallout on multiple occasions in Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the major highlights of the show. The former co-actors have minced no words to pull down one another.

Engaging their family and friends, their rift has gone beyond the Bigg Boss house. First, there was Sidharth's "aisi ladki" jibe at Rashami which stirred a lot of celebs, then there was his claim that she had stalked him all the way to Goa once.

The second comment was further enhanced by housemate Mahira Sharma's mother, who had quipped that so far we have only heard about the Goa stories, wait till the bedroom stories emerge.

Stung by such comments about her daughter, Rashami's mother Rasila Desai, in an earlier interview, had blasted Sidharth and Mahira's mom saying, being a woman how can she stoop so low?

Reacting to the same, Mahira's mom has apologised to her and said that she did not mean it in a "dirty way".

“I never meant bedroom in a dirty way. I meant after the Goa story, Sidharth (Shukla) will now talk about all the ‘andar ki khabar’ too. If Rashami Desai’s mother is upset with me, then I apologise to her,” she said in an interview to Pinkvilla.

Talking about an earlier incident when Rashami made a doll named Mahi and mocked her. “I shouldn’t have said bedroom but Rashami’s mother should also think about how I felt when Rashami made a doll, called her Mahi and said woh mar gayi,” she added.

