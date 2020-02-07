Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mom Reacts to Rumours of Actress' Mid-week Eviction

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma's mother Sania Sharma has reacted to rumours of her daughter's mid-week eviction from the house.

IANS

February 7, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma's mother Sania Sharma has reacted to rumours of her daughter's mid-week eviction from the house. Sania said Mahira is still part of the game.

In an interview to a web portal, Mahira's mother said she also called up the channel (Colors TV) to cross-check, and even they have denied the news.

Sania said that the channel had even asked her to send Mahira's clothes for a week.

Sania also spoke about Mahira's bond with her fellow housemate Paras Chhabra. She clarified that Mahira is just a good friend of Paras.

"Bigg Boss 13" is just a few days away from its finale on February 15. Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill are still in the race to claim the trophy.

