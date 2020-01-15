Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Asks Paras Chhabra to Not Kiss Her Daughter

The family week inside the Bigg Boss 13 house has finally arrived. Among the first ones to enter the house were Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek, Mahira Sharma’s mother and Shehnaaz Gill’s father.

It was recently reported that the reality show was going to invite family members on the show for the contestants who had been locked inside for four months now. Apart from meeting, the family week also acts as a mirror of the contestant and how they should plan their game further.

According to a promo doing the rounds, Krushna and Arti had an emotional moment as both of them got teary-eyed. Krushna said that he was proud of how Arti was playing the game and hugs her.

Mahira Sharma’s mother also enters the house. After hugging Mahira, she goes to Paras Chabbra and tells her that Mahira is her good friend but he should stop giving her pecks on the cheeks.

Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santok Singh also enters the house. He asks Shehnaaz to promise her that she will not continue anything with Sidharth outside the house. Santok referred to her possessive nature and her love for Sidharth, which she made official recently.

Next up, he goes in front of all the housemates, especially Paras. He talked about the relationship going sour between him and Shehnaaz after his ‘jealous’ remarks.

Watch the promo here:

It’s going to be interesting to see how relations in the house will alter. Watch this space for more.

