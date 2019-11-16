Bigg Boss 13: Mahira's Mother Slams Hindustani Bhau for Calling Her Daughter 'Bade Hoth Ki Chipkali'

Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau teased his fellow contestant Mahira Sharma for her facial features. This did not go down well with the latter’s mother Sania and she slammed Bhau for making fun of her daughter on national television.

In an interview with Spotboye, Mahira’s mother said, “I am extremely disturbed with his (Hindustani Bhau) comments. One should have a command on his language especially when you are being seen on National TV. I am very disappointed that he is calling my daughter lizard and commenting on her lips size just to make his video entertaining. I was very happy when he entered the house and called my daughter her younger sister. But with his latest act, I just want to ask how can a brother make fun of his own sister on such a big platform just to get some footage?”

“The only thing Hindustani Bhau is doing inside is bitching about everyone; whichever group he is sitting with, he starts bitching about another one. Also, he is not the person who he is trying to be. Just go and check the videos he has made and posted on his YouTube channel. I also want to tell those who are going on my daughter’s looks that she is the most beautiful girl inside and those who are commenting on her are just jealous,” she added.

Bigg Boss had asked Hindustani Bhau to pick three contestants and make videos on them without using abusive words. He selected Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill. While, he teased all three of them but when it came to Mahira he went a little overboard and called her ‘bade hoth ki chipkali’. Bhau’s comment on Mahira irked her mother and the viewers.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.