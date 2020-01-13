Bigg Boss 13: Mahurima Tuli's Mother Reacts to Her Daughter Hitting Vishal Aditya with 'Chappal'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli's mother reacted to the 'chappal' incident where her daughter had hit her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with her slippers. She also revealed what she thought of Sidharth Shukla's recent flirting episodes.

Madhurima has been drawing a lot of attention inside the house for mixed reasons lately. While Sidharth pulling her leg and flirting with her seems to have brought some freshness inside the house, her hitting Vishal with a slipper was not very well received.

Talking about it, Madhurima's mother said, "The episode where Vishal and Madhurima were shown fighting, Rashami Desai said the right thing that Vishal went overboard with his words initially. Sometimes what happens is when the bucket is filled at the brim, a person doesn’t know how to react and ends up being violent."

She added, "Besides, Vishal and Madhurima have been fighting since the beginning of their relationship. We have tried to explain them but to no vain. But, both of them love each other a lot and fight equally. Regarding the chappal episode, everyone gets violent inside the house but theirs is highlighted a lot. Even Mahira hit Paras, so did Shehnaaz but when they do it, it is called a joke. Their episode was highlighted a lot instead of their talent. They danced so well inside. But, yesterday’s episode was good."

On Sidharth's flirting, she said, "There is nothing wrong in it. People are playing their game. Only when it goes beyond control, then we get tensed but for now, it is fine."

During one of the episodes, the contestants had to reveal their darkest darkest secret, or any personal incidents that they went through. Madhurima had revealed about her tutor trying to molest her as a kid, and broken down while narrating the same.

Her mother shed light on it and said that her tutor used to pinch her inappropriately and was removed immediately when she complained about the same to her mother. She called her daughter 'brave' for coming out about it.

