Bigg Boss 13: Major Highlights from Salman Khan's Show

Salman Khan is back on television with his popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. Khan returns to host the show for the 10th time. This season is a mix of celebrities from different walks of life. These celebs will set the stage for new dramas and controversies for the next 100 days. For the first time in 13 seasons, the show will speed up the activities making it a fastrack season.

The first day first show of Bigg Boss premiered on Sunday and it began with Salman receiving calls from Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Arbaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Jacqueline Fernandes, who ask various questions related to the present season.

He began the show with his dance performance on Slow Motion from his film Bharat. Next he invited all the contestants one by one. The first one to be introduced was Sidharth Shukla. Later, he was joined by other male contestants of the show--Siddhartha Dey, Abu Malik, Azim Riaz and Paras Chhabra.

These contestants sat on the stage and waited for the female contestants to choose them for the regular house duties. For a change, this season, house duties were allotted to the participants on the stage itself.

Also, this time around, the contestants were made to do various tasks even before they enter the house. Each task set precedence for each one's entry marked by a major twist. The one contestant who gets the maximum tasks also gets an advantage over others. In addition, all the female contestants were given bands to identify their BFFs (Bed Friends Forever).

One by one, female contestants entered the show and chose one guy as their partner in the task.

Mahira Sharma was the first one to enter the house, followed by Devoleena Bhatacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Dalljit Kaur, Koena Mitra and Arti Singh.

This time, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel will be the malkin of the house who will keep a close eye on her tenants (contestants). Throughout the show she will keep coming to the house with different tasks for them.

Bigg Boss Season 13 will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm during weekends on Colors TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.