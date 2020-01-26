Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Meera Chopra, Kishwer Merchant Call the Show Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla

Meera and Kishwer were among the few followers of the show who called out the makers for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla, after he was showing in a good light at the Weekend Ka Vaar episode by host Salman Khan.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Meera Chopra, Kishwer Merchant Call the Show Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla
Meera and Kishwer were among the few followers of the show who called out the makers for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla, after he was showing in a good light at the Weekend Ka Vaar episode by host Salman Khan.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 13 saw Salman Khan scolding Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill for poking and instigating co contestant Sidharth Shukla. Viewers of the show have called out the makers for being biased towards Sidharth and expressed their anger through their tweets.

Fans are of the view that Asim is being targeted each week just to show Sidharth in good light when both of them are equally responsible, if not more. #ScriptedBiggBoss13 was also among the top India trends on twitter.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and actress Meera Chopra tweeted that she has stopped watching the show now since it looks clearly scripted.

She further asked fans of Asim, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill to boycott the show and let the TRP fall.

TV actress and ex contestant of Bigg Boss Kishwer merchant also tweeted on similar lines.

She also claimed that the caller of the week was biased since he targeted Shehnaaz Gill for no reason, now that she had started playing against Sidharth.

Film critic and another ex Bigg Boss house mate Kamaal R Khan tweeted:

During the weekend episode, host Salman had even opened the doors for Siharth and Asim to fight it out outside the house for once and all. While Sidharth agreed and got up, Asim did not get up. Fans have also slammed Salman for encouraging such aggressive behaviour in front of him, while she still chose to lash out at Asim. Chevck out sme mnore tweets:

Asim and Sidharth’s fight have become one of the most talked about point in the show. Fans have been divided in their support. While Sidharth is a well-known face and enjoys immense fan base and support from outside, Asim has gained popularity after being inside the house. Many TV personalities have also came out in his support for his honest and dedicated play inside the house.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram