Bigg Boss 13: Meera Chopra, Kishwer Merchant Call the Show Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 13 saw Salman Khan scolding Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill for poking and instigating co contestant Sidharth Shukla. Viewers of the show have called out the makers for being biased towards Sidharth and expressed their anger through their tweets.

Fans are of the view that Asim is being targeted each week just to show Sidharth in good light when both of them are equally responsible, if not more. #ScriptedBiggBoss13 was also among the top India trends on twitter.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and actress Meera Chopra tweeted that she has stopped watching the show now since it looks clearly scripted.

I stopped watching #bigboss bcoz of biasedness of the makers to make #SiddhartShukla the hero, when hes clearly the villain. Whats the point of watching when we know its fixed! They can make siddharth win but #Asim and #RashamiDasai are the real winners of the show. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 25, 2020

She further asked fans of Asim, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill to boycott the show and let the TRP fall.

#asim #sana and #rashmi fans. Boycott #BigBoss13. Stop watching it so that the trps come down and makers kno the value of real fans. Thats the right way!! Keep supporting them on social media. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 26, 2020

TV actress and ex contestant of Bigg Boss Kishwer merchant also tweeted on similar lines.

It's sad how Siddharth blamed shehnaaz for talking about Arti and him .. something that was said Masti mien , he made it a Mudda in front of Salman sir .. agar Bura Laga tha tab bolta na Sana Ko .. what happened then ? #bigboss13 #BB13 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 26, 2020

She also claimed that the caller of the week was biased since he targeted Shehnaaz Gill for no reason, now that she had started playing against Sidharth.

Caller Ko Sid ne ghar ke andar se ghoos khilayi kya .. Uski reputation sudharne ke liye 😂 #BB13 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 26, 2020

Film critic and another ex Bigg Boss house mate Kamaal R Khan tweeted:

Today, I have got lots of respect for #RanbirKapoor #ArjunKapoor #ArijitSingh and #Vivekoberoi for doing all that, whatever they have done to #Sallu. He totally deserves it. Now I can say with 100% guarantee that nobody can save #Radhe from becoming a disaster. Congrats Sallu.👌 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 25, 2020

During the weekend episode, host Salman had even opened the doors for Siharth and Asim to fight it out outside the house for once and all. While Sidharth agreed and got up, Asim did not get up. Fans have also slammed Salman for encouraging such aggressive behaviour in front of him, while she still chose to lash out at Asim. Chevck out sme mnore tweets:

#ScriptedBiggBoss13 These two were left HUMILIATED DEMOTIVATE & TARGETED for standing up speaking against a TV mafia's Damad! BROKEN HELPLESS DISAPPOINTED Cause @ColorsTV has no guts to bash a abuser! Their expression shows what's going within them! pic.twitter.com/KcP1jL7f8y — Reene (@Reene343) January 26, 2020

In both situation what Rashami and Sana has faced simply very disturbing... As a girl you will feel sad when you see how these women are treated in national TV.. Both the cases culprit is shukla Both time channel,host,makers defend this man It's really sick!!#ScriptedBiggBoss13 — lipsa panda ♥️ supporting Asim Riaz in bb13 (@lipsapanda0992) January 26, 2020

Asim and Sidharth’s fight have become one of the most talked about point in the show. Fans have been divided in their support. While Sidharth is a well-known face and enjoys immense fan base and support from outside, Asim has gained popularity after being inside the house. Many TV personalities have also came out in his support for his honest and dedicated play inside the house.

