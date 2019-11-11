Bigg Boss 13: Mother doesn't Want Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Trust Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mother Anima not only revealed her daughter’s game plan but also spoke about Devoleena's marriage plans, her equation with Rashami Desai and much more.

In an interview with Times Of India, Devoleena’s mother said, "I feel like Devo is not playing for herself, she is focusing more on maintaining her ties inside the house. She should play more wisely."

Devoleena’s mother wants her daughter to choose correct friends inside the house, she said, "I fear that the people she is standing with today might betray her tomorrow."

During a conversation with Paras about the task, Devoleena had called Sidharth Shukla ‘psycho’. Her mother apologised on her daughter’s behalf and said, “Devoleena was wrong to call Sidharth a ‘psycho’. We shouldn’t use such words on TV. It wasn’t right of her. I am sorry on her behalf.”

She also reveals that she gave Devoleena the permission to find love in Bigg Boss house. “Devoleena didn’t go inside the house to find love. But I wanted that. I also told Bigg Boss to see if she finds love in the house. I told her that if she likes someone, she can go ahead. I am ready to accept if the guy is good. I gave her the permission also,” said her mother.

However, Devoleena's mother does not trust Rashami Desai. She fears Rashami might backstab her daughter as the game proceeds.

