Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Mother doesn't Want Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Trust Rashami Desai

Devoleena, Rashami and Shefali Bagga were evicted from the house but only Shefali was asked to leave whereas Devoleena and Rashami were sent back inside the house as wild cards.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Mother doesn't Want Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Trust Rashami Desai
Image: Devoleena /Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mother Anima not only revealed her daughter’s game plan but also spoke about Devoleena's marriage plans, her equation with Rashami Desai and much more.

In an interview with Times Of India, Devoleena’s mother said, "I feel like Devo is not playing for herself, she is focusing more on maintaining her ties inside the house. She should play more wisely."

Devoleena’s mother wants her daughter to choose correct friends inside the house, she said, "I fear that the people she is standing with today might betray her tomorrow."

During a conversation with Paras about the task, Devoleena had called Sidharth Shukla ‘psycho’. Her mother apologised on her daughter’s behalf and said, “Devoleena was wrong to call Sidharth a ‘psycho’. We shouldn’t use such words on TV. It wasn’t right of her. I am sorry on her behalf.”

She also reveals that she gave Devoleena the permission to find love in Bigg Boss house. “Devoleena didn’t go inside the house to find love. But I wanted that. I also told Bigg Boss to see if she finds love in the house. I told her that if she likes someone, she can go ahead. I am ready to accept if the guy is good. I gave her the permission also,” said her mother.

However, Devoleena's mother does not trust Rashami Desai. She fears Rashami might backstab her daughter as the game proceeds.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram