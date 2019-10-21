Bigg Boss 13: Mouni Roy Shares Romantic Moment with Salman Khan, Dances to Odhni Song

During a recent appearance on Bigg Boss 13, Mouni Roy made Salman Khan dance to her tunes. The actress was present on the sets to promote her Diwali release Made In China. Co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani also accompanied her to the show.

During the show, Mouni threw an 'odhni challenge', where the three men were required to woo her using the odhni (veil) as a prop, reported Mumbai Mirror.

While Salman Khan made correct use of the prop to woo her, Boman and Rajkummar recreated Salman's iconic towel step from the song Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din from the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Even Salman joined the duo to groove to the song.

Salman also put the cast of Made in China to a lemon challenge where they were supposed to mouth dialogues even while they sucked onto a lemon.

Directed by Mikhil Musale, the man behind the National Award winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju, the film explores the story of a Gujarati businessman who goes to China to increase his prospects in business.

Recently, Rajkuammr and Mouni recreated Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's romantic song Suraj Hua Maddham to promote their upcoming film. "Filmy gaano ke rang #RaghuRukmini ke sang #MadeInChina #indiakajugaad #25Oct @rajkummar_rao @maddockfilms," Rajkummar wrote on Instagram. They also recreated Rukmani Rukmani from Roja, in reference to Mouni's character in the film, Rukmini.

Made In China, which is scheduled to release on October 25, also stars Gajraj Rao, Paresh Rawal and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles.

