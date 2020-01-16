Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla Take Mother's Advise and Be less Aggressive?

Sidharth Shukla is touted as one of the most aggressive contestants on Bigg Boss 13. While he enjoys a massive fan following, he has been often called out for his violent behaviour on the reality show. On the family special episode, Sidharth's mother entered the game show to meet her son and gave him a piece of great advice.

The makers, on Thursday, released a new promo showing the actor getting emotional after meeting his family member. In the video, Sidharth can be seen sharing a warm hug with his mother as the two spend some time together. Advising him on his game, his mother is seen telling him that when Sidharth is happy, the entire house remains happy. She also tells him that if he cannot change anybody, he should change himself.

Netizens seemed to be happy to see them reunite and hailed Sidharth's mother for her grace and positivity. They also lauded her for her piece of advice for the actor.

While one of the users commented, "You cannot change anybody, change yourself. What a classy family. only love and positively to shower. mom itni achhi bate sikhayi tabhi to #SidharthShukla itna sahi baate karta (sic)."

Another wrote, "@sidharth_shukla's mom exuded positivity ,class and grace, Sidharth Shukla ka thought process itna clear kyun hai, You can easily make out by seeing his mother (sic)."

In the earlier episode, Arti Singh brother Krushna Abhishek, Mahira Sharma's mother and Shehnaz Gill's father were seen entering the house.

