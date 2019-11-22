Bigg Boss 13: New Video Suggests Siddharth Shukla Persuade Asim To Stage Fight With Him

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been making headlines for their ugly tussle inside the house. However, a new clip of the duo talking has surfaced online, which show them plotting to stage the fight.

In the video, both were standing in the kitchen area when Siddharth tries to persuade Asim by saying, “Jhagda karenge yaar... Phokat mein entertain nahi karenge.” On this, Asim replies, “No, I am not into that.”

Siddharth further convinces by telling that Asim can even vent out his frustrations towards the housemates while at it, so that his outbreak doesn’t look being directly pointed at one person, but his own honest opinion towards them. Asim can be seen finally giving in and agreeing.

Sid: jhagda kareinge yaar... phokat ka entertain nahi kareinge Asim: no I'm not into that Sid told Asim let's pretend to fight and you can also vent out in it. #BB13 #WeStandByAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/f4iXm0AyJD — simplypurple (@4simplypurple) November 19, 2019

However, the fight did come as a genuine one for those who follow the show since the two are known to be the best of friends inside the house. But netizens had already chosen their sides. Even ex- Bigg Boss contestants such as Karanvir Bohra, Dolly Bindra and Sambhavna Seth had come forward, supporting Siddharth in the whole fiasco.

Whether the whole episode was staged or not remains to be decided by the audience. But the viewers are also aware how staging fights, love and relationships are a part of the game to garner more TRP and entertainment. Such incidents have happened in the history of the reality show, which is currently running in its 13th season and has continued to be a hit.

