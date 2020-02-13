Bigg Boss 13: Old Video of Sidharth Shukla Fighting with Arjun Kapoor Goes Viral, Here's What Happened

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has made headlines several times for his aggression on the reality show. Shukla, who is among the top contenders for Bigg Boss 13 trophy won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

A video from Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 has surfaced online, which shows Shukla having a massive showdown with host Arjun Kapoor.

In the video, Arjun can be seen criticising Shukla for not standing up when all other contestants were doing so. Refusing to stand up, Shukla claimed that his legs were hurting. However, Arjun still asked him to stand up so that the camera can get close-up shots, escalating the fight.

As the video progressed, Arjun pulled up Shukla and said he stands every day and reach before all other contestants. To which, Shukla replied they also stand in the sun every day, and as a result, their skin had tanned.

Meanwhile, Raghav Juyal, who was also a contestant on the show, tried to intervene between the two, but could not succeed.

As everybody looked upset, Arjun ended the high-voltage drama and said it was a prank. He also said that he found it hilarious when Juyal tried to intervene.

Shukla has been part of controversies on several occasions on Bigg Boss 13. Recently, a fight between Shukla and Arti Singh erupted on Bigg Boss after he chose Paras over Arti and Shehnaz. Until then, the two shared a good bond and stood by each other.

Shukla also had a fight with Asim Riaz during the horse race task in which they had to choose the second member of the Elite Club, of which Asim was a referee.

