1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Old Video of Sidharth Shukla Getting Arrested for Rash Driving Goes Viral

An old video of Sidharth Shukla getting arrested in Mumbai is going viral on social media. The clip has surfaced just two weeks before the 'Bigg Boss 13' finale.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Old Video of Sidharth Shukla Getting Arrested for Rash Driving Goes Viral
Sidharth Shukla

Television actor and current Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla’s old video of getting arrested by the Mumbai Police for rash driving has surfaced on social media and is doing the rounds. Sidharth, who is famous for his roles in TV shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Balika Vadhu, Love U Zindagi, is one of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house and is quite infamous for his bad behaviour and use of foul language in the game.

In the video, which was taken from a crowded road in Mumbai, one can see Mumbai Police arresting a man for rash driving. The man seemingly looks like Sidharth. The video has surfaced barely fifteen days before the Bigg Boss finale, which has made Sidharth fans angry as they find it to be a degrading stunt against the actor.

“This is only to target Sid, we don't know the exact situation. We are with Siddharth,” a YouTube comment read, while another user posted, "This is only to target Sid we don't know the exact situation."

Meanwhile, in a recent episode, Siddharth has asked Bigg Boss to evict him as a contestant from the show due to the misbehaviour of Vikas Gupta, who went to the show as his supporter. Vikas played unfair during a captaincy task after which Sidharth asked Bigg Boss to evict him from the house.

