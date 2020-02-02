Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Paras and My Personal Life was Dragged for TRP, Says Arhaan Khan

Bigg Boss 13's evicted contestant Arhaan Khan has expressed his disappointment with Devoleena Bhattacharjee who commented on him. Arhaan also raised curiosity on why Devoleena was hell bent on trying to make Rashami and Sidharth friends.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 9:43 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Paras and My Personal Life was Dragged for TRP, Says Arhaan Khan
Bigg Boss 13's evicted contestant Arhaan Khan has expressed his disappointment with Devoleena Bhattacharjee who commented on him. Arhaan also raised curiosity on why Devoleena was hell bent on trying to make Rashami and Sidharth friends.

Bigg Boss 13's evicted contestant Arhaan Khan did not have a good run in the show. His short stint mostly involved fights, controversies and his personal life getting exposed on the national television. While he was unable to justify things inside, he has spoken up on various topics now.

In an interview, Arhaan spoke in his defense.

As seen in a recent promo, Himanshi Khurana was seen talking to Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh that Arhaan cried in front of her and was disturbed with how Rashami became friends with Sidharth as soon as he was evicted. On this, he said, “Firstly, Himanshi is like my sister and whatever she did must be out of concern so I won't like to comment on it. Secondly, as far as Rashami trying to be friends with Sidharth Shukla, I think it is a great move from Rashami's side. It is a fantastic strategy and I don't have a problem with it.”

He also added that the topic is between Himanshi, Rashami and him and the former would never talk any ill for Rashami.

Arhaan also slammed Vishal for commenting behind Rashami’s back even though the Uttaran actress supported him through out the game. Arhaan said that since the show is in it’s last leg, people are showing their ‘true colors’.

Arhaan believes that his and Paras Chhabra’s personal life was unnecessarily dragged on the show without any proof for TRP. He also commended Paras on standing up for himself and said, “I really appreciate Paras Chhabra, the way the guy stood up for himself. It is his personal life and you can't intrude into it and humiliate him on national television. Who knows under what situation he took money from Akanksha or what is the actual deal of their relationship. If you wanted to bring up the issue, you should have heard both sides of conversations. You should have made both the people involved sit opposite each other and then discuss. But you were bothered about your show and TRP. Now, other contestants have started using it in fights.”

He also added that the makers should bring up proofs before using the host Salman Khan to say anything about people. Expressing his disappointment he said, “There's only one person from the show whose personal life has not been dragged and it is Sidharth Shukla… I also know why this happened to Paras and me because we don't have backing of big people like Sidharth has.”

Recently, Devoleena was seen having a conversation with Rashami Desai in the kitchen area where she said that Arhaan was not his type and the two should reconsider their relationship. This has irked the Badho Bahu actor as he said, “Devoleena who knows Rashami for just a month wants to take decision for her. She is trying to break our relationship without even being so close to us…When Devoleena said on the show that Arhaan Khan is not your type Rashami clearly said she will go out and see. I want to ask who the hell Devoleena is to comment on our relationship. She is nobody to comment on our relationship.”

He even raised curiosity on why Devoleena was hell-bent on Rashami and Sidharth become friends even though they both are not interested.

Arhaan further shared that he was offered the show one and a half months before Rashami, but the show portrayed the opposite of it.

