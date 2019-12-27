Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Shefali Bagga Get Into Verbal Spat

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, the housemates entertained the audiences when actor Paras Chhabra and journalist Shefali Bagga got into a huge argument. The verbal scuffle escalated and got pretty personal, as the actor started calling Bagga names like 'mean' and 'selfish.'

The whole fiasco started when Paras went up to contestant Vishal Aditya Singh and called his captaincy task 'confused'. Paras accused Vishal that he was not filling up his own container in the task instead he was filling Arhaan Khan's container. Vishal then said that if the contestants did not want him to be captain, he wanted to support Arhaan or Asim.

This is when Shefali got into the conversation to defend Vishal, saying that he had the capability to become captain. She then brought in Mahira Sharma, Paras' friend in the show and said that not her but Shehnaz Gill was the star of the task. this angered Paras, who said that Shefali's game had become weak and she was only trying to get into the bandwagon and gang up on him.

He also said that the only reason Shefali was seen by the audience was because of Shehnaz. not only that he asked the journalist to "get a life."

Shefali also abused Paras, calling him a cheap boy who only knows how to talk badly about other people. When Paras told Shefali that she was only a journalist and that journalists are at his beck and call, she said that he should be thankful for that, otherwise he will have no value.

