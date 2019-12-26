Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh Break Down on Receiving Lunch-Boxes from Their Home as Gifts
Bigg Boss sends Mumbai’s dabbawalas inside the house to deliver lunch boxes to the housemates. On receiving theirs, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh break down.
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants will get a sweet surprise from their homes. The winner team of this week's task will receive lunch boxes from their homes. On occasion of Christmas, Bigg Boss sends Mumbai’s dabbawalas inside the house to deliver lunch boxes to the housemates.
In a new clip, dabbawalas deliver lunchboxes to Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaz Gill, Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla. The contestants were divided into two teams and were asked to run a Chinese stall. The team that makes the maximum profit will win a special gift from Bigg Boss. As a result, the winning team gets food sent by their loved ones.
When the dabbawalas deliver the food to the contestants, Paras gets teary-eyed for the first time inside the Bigg Boss house and hugs the dabbawala. Seeing him like that, Arti Singh plants a kiss on his cheeks. Arti Singh too breaks down as she receives home-cooked food by her mother.
Meanwhile, Shehnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh become the two contenders for the captaincy spot. To win the captaincy, the two will have to tell the co-contestants to destroy their personal and loved things.
Kya gharwalon ke bartaav se yeh task bhi ho jayega raddh?Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot. @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/I6HHXfRzSW— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 25, 2019
