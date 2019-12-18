Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Chooses Mahira Sharma Over Shehnaz Gill for Captaincy

Shehnaz Gill wanted Paras Chhabra's support for the captaincy task but Paras decided to support Mahira Sharma. This broke Shehnaz's heart.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:12 AM IST
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill gets upset when Paras Chhabra chooses Mahira Sharma over her. Recently, Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaz Gill had confessed her feelings for Paras.

In a new clip, the contestants can be seen fighting for the captaincy spot. During the task, Shehnaz asks Paras who’s he supporting for the captaincy. To which, he takes Mahira’s name and this breaks Shehnaz’s heart.

Later, she can be seen sitting with Vishal and Madhurima in the garden area when she tells them that she feels like she doesn’t have any value in Paras’ life.

Vishal talks to Paras and tells him, “Don’t make Shehnaz win the captaincy but at least lend your support. You know what Shehnaz feels for you and how sentimental she is.”

Asim added, “You know she loves.”

To which, Paras replies, “But I love Mahira.”

Shehnaz loses her cool and warns everyone in the house that if she does not become the captain then she will break everything. Her close friend Sidharth Shukla tries to calm her down.

Meanwhile, the contestants nominated for eviction are Madhurima Tuli, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Vishal Singh, Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga.

