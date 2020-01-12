Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Opens up About His Baldness
Paras revealed that he has done a lot of modelling and because of heat and use of excessive hair products he started to lose his hair.
Image of Paras Chhabra, courtesy of Instagram
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Paras Chhabra speaks about his baldness and reveals the reason behind losing hair. The former, who has been wearing a wig inside the house, openly talks about it for the first time.
During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life Bollywood film Chhapaak is based, entered the house and asked the contestants to talk about the hard-hitting experiences that have shaped their lives. To which, Paras reveals that he used to stammer during his childhood days and was mocked for the same. Due to which, he felt he could never make it to the acting industry.
Also, the actor speaks about using his hair patch. He reveals, that he has done a lot of modelling and because of heat and excessive hair products, he started to lose his hair. He adds, like girls wear hair extensions, he uses a wig.
Prior, during a task his hair patch had come-off. That video went viral and he was trolled on social media.
Besides Paras, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Aarti Singh also shared their bitter experience with the viewers.
Team #Chhapaak se gharwalon ne share ki apni kuch painful stories.
Watch this tonight at 9 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan @deepikapadukone @masseysahib @TheLaxmiAgarwal #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/kbeggzaA8x
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 11, 2020
Meanwhile, all the contestants have been nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 13 house.
