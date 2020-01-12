Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Opens up About His Baldness

Paras revealed that he has done a lot of modelling and because of heat and use of excessive hair products he started to lose his hair.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Opens up About His Baldness
Image of Paras Chhabra, courtesy of Instagram

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Paras Chhabra speaks about his baldness and reveals the reason behind losing hair. The former, who has been wearing a wig inside the house, openly talks about it for the first time.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Spotted Without Wig, Video Goes Viral

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life Bollywood film Chhapaak is based, entered the house and asked the contestants to talk about the hard-hitting experiences that have shaped their lives. To which, Paras reveals that he used to stammer during his childhood days and was mocked for the same. Due to which, he felt he could never make it to the acting industry.

Also, the actor speaks about using his hair patch. He reveals, that he has done a lot of modelling and because of heat and excessive hair products, he started to lose his hair. He adds, like girls wear hair extensions, he uses a wig.

Prior, during a task his hair patch had come-off. That video went viral and he was trolled on social media.

Besides Paras, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Aarti Singh also shared their bitter experience with the viewers.

Meanwhile, all the contestants have been nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 13 house.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram