Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Opens up About His Baldness

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Paras Chhabra speaks about his baldness and reveals the reason behind losing hair. The former, who has been wearing a wig inside the house, openly talks about it for the first time.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Spotted Without Wig, Video Goes Viral

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life Bollywood film Chhapaak is based, entered the house and asked the contestants to talk about the hard-hitting experiences that have shaped their lives. To which, Paras reveals that he used to stammer during his childhood days and was mocked for the same. Due to which, he felt he could never make it to the acting industry.

Also, the actor speaks about using his hair patch. He reveals, that he has done a lot of modelling and because of heat and excessive hair products, he started to lose his hair. He adds, like girls wear hair extensions, he uses a wig.

Prior, during a task his hair patch had come-off. That video went viral and he was trolled on social media.

Besides Paras, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Aarti Singh also shared their bitter experience with the viewers.

Meanwhile, all the contestants have been nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 13 house.

