Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Slams Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Can't Tolerate Her'

Popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 might have been long over but the contestants still continue to make headlines due to their explosive statements.

After the show ended, two of its finalists, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill appeared on another reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which went off air abruptly. However, it seems that not all is fine between them as Paras slammed her for being "irritating."

Talking to ETimes, he said, “I have not spoken to her after Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. I don’t want to speak with Shehnaz. I am over and done with her kyunki aap usko thodi der jhel sakte ho (you can tolerate her only for a brief period of time) not more than that. Thodi der tak cute lagti hai (she appears cute for some time). I had understood this in the first week of BB13. People felt she was cute initially but became irritating. I can’t handle Shehnaz. She didn’t want to speak with anybody else than Sidharth, so we weren’t also interested in talking to her.”

Talking about his Mujhse Shaadi Karoge experience, Paras said, “After what I saw of Shehnaz in MSK uske andar ghamand aa gaya tha toh main samajh gaya tha ki ye apne aap ko sabse upar samajh rahi hai (she has become arrogant; that’s when I understood that she thinks she is in a different league as compared to others) so there was no point talking to her.”

He also brought up the incessant trolling Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee faced by Shehnaz Gill's fans after she said she did not like the music video featuring her and Sidharth Shukla. “How her fans trolled Devoleena. Itna faltu kaise bol sakte ho (how can people talk such nonsense)? then you are not stopping your fans too. How can you get that bad?” he said.

