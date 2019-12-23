Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Spotted Without Wig, Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra’s wig has been in focus in the Season 13 of the reality show. He is often seen with his wig in the Bigg Boss house. So, it took netizens by surprise when he was seen without it in a recent episode.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Says Rashami Desai Would Spread Fake Rumours About Him During Dil Se Dil Tak

Chhabra was seen roaming around the washroom area of the Bigg Boss house, sans his wig. The video has gone viral with social media users flooding it with comments.

Chhabra’s wig had come off in an earlier episode during a task. That video too went viral and he was trolled on social media.

I thought that we are saying wig of paras for fun yaar. I really don't know that it's true.😂😂😂.I can say one thing that his wig will make him stay out of physical tasks from now. 😅 — Vamsi Aluri (@VamsiAluri2) November 29, 2019

Chhabra was recently seen getting physically intimate with one of the fellow house members Mahira Sharma. His girlfriend Akansha Puri wasn’t happy and doubted Chhabra’s intentions.

“I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from the last three years,” Puri was quoted as saying by India Forums. She, however, said she doesn’t want to jump to a conclusion and will talk to Chhabra when he comes out of the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss is a highly controversial show. Season 13 has been no different. The audiences have seen the contestants abusing each other, refusing to do compulsory tasks and ill-speaking about each other.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 82 Written Updates: Salman Loses Calm on Rashami-Sidharth, Asks Them to Let Go

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.