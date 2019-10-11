Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Told Girlfriend Any Love Story in the Show is Only for 3 Months

Paras Chhabra has become one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 13. The actor-model has been creating ripples inside the house, courtesy his rumoured relationship with Shenaaz Gill and friendship with Mahira Sharma. While he claims to be genuinely attracted to Shehnaaz in the show, he said the alternative before entering the show.

Before entering the Bigg Boss House, in an interview, Paras had said that inside the house he will be friendly to girls only to get his house duties done. He also said that he might get attracted to somebody, but it will last only for three months as he is dedicated to his girlfriend Akansha Puri.

"You never know what happens once I go inside. I might get attracted to someone. But I have told Akanksha that any love story that happens in the house, will be only for three months, as I am hers forever," Paras told Indian Express.

"I have decided I will get really friendly with the girls in the show. That way I will manage to get my duties done. That will be my only contribution to household chores.” However, Paras had also expressed his happiness over commoners not being part of the show, unlike last year. He said, “We have worked so hard for years, and these guys come on the show with a negative attitude." he added.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Akanksha, in an interaction with the Times of India had said, “I saw the latest promo of Shehnaaz and Mahira Sharma fighting for Paras and I couldn’t stop laughing. He is doing a wonderful job on the show. If he is making two people lose their focus from the game and is making them fight for him, then I would say he is a real winner. I am thoroughly enjoying myself while watching him on the show.”

However, in a recent episode of the reality show, speaking about his relationship to Dalljiet Kaur and Aarti Singh in the house, Paras was heard saying, “I have tried to break-up with my girlfriend many times but couldn’t."

Paras further said that every time he tried to end the relationship, Akansha started crying and he didn't want to hurt her. He also said that she just comes and sits at his home.

