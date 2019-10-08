Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Wants to End Relationship with Akanksha, She Says 'He is Mine'
Paras Chhabra is getting closer to his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz and Daljiet Kaur. Will this hurt Akansha Puri?
While Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri claims 'he is mine' and is being supportive of him in every possible way, Paras on camera said that he tried to end relationship with her many times.
Akanksha, in an interaction with the Times of India had said, “I saw the latest promo of Shehnaaz and Mahira Sharma fighting for Paras and I couldn’t stop laughing. He is doing a wonderful job on the show. If he is making two people lose their focus from the game and is making them fight for him, then I would say he is a real winner. I am thoroughly enjoying myself while watching him on the show.”
She further added, “We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don’t have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don’t need to worry about anything.”
The actor has also been sharing supportive posts for him on photo- video sharing app.
Sharing this video from our special day when we lived our dream, on your special day when you are living your Biggest dream.. Congratulations for Big Boss @parasvchhabrra ..no one deserves this show more thn you ..Plz remember take me as your strength inside not as your baggage..miss u already n miss my rose petals love u miss u but don't come soon
One of the most memorable pictures from your big day @parasvchhabrra with you and Mom ♥️our happy moments , just before you entered that beautiful house of Big Boss !! Thank you @sghouseofdesign For this stunning outfit !! Thanks @stylebytaashvi for styling me !! Make up and Hair @imrankhan1674 #collaboration #designer #biggboss #biggbosshouse #bigday #journey #happymoments #family #toomuchlove #fashionblogger #hair #haircolour #red #fashion #style #insta #picoftheday #photography #studio #shoot #hair #makeup #love #888 #8 #beauty #beautiful #instagood #moodygrams #beinghappy #beingme A post shared by Akanksha Puri♀️ (@akanksha8000) on
But in a recent episode of the reality show, speaking about his relationship to Dalljiet Kaur and Aarti Singh in the house, Paras was heard saying, “I have tried to break-up with my girlfriend many times but couldn’t."
Paras further said that every time he tried to end the relationship, Akansha started crying and he didn't want to hurt her. He also said that she just comes and sits at his home.
Netizens wonder if it is a game strategy and the couple had it all planned!
Meanwhile, the contestants nominated for this week's eviction include, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Daljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra.
