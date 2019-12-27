Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Refutes Marriage Rumours

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra made headlines when there were rumours about him being already married to his girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Refutes Marriage Rumours
Paras Chhabra with Akanksha Puri

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has been in the limelight for quite some time now. The actor has been in news for sharing a close bond with Mahira Sharma in the Bigg Boss house. Also, his video inside the house without a wig went viral on social media.

Recently, he made headlines when there were rumours about him being already married to his girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

Calling it the funniest thing she has ever heard, Akanksha told The Times of India, “I am a very transparent person and have never hidden anything about my love life. Marriage is such a beautiful thing, so why would I hide it from anyone?”

She further added, “We have always been open about our relationship, so why would we hide our marriage. It’s been almost three years now that we have been dating each other and whenever marriage happens, we will shout out and let the world know about it.”

Akanksha has earlier reacted on the growing closeness between Paras and his housemate Mahira.

"I respect Mahira's mom. She has never talked ill about me and has shown her concerns towards me. Even I have male friends, but the gestures Paras and Mahira are doing don't happen between friends. What they are doing happens between couples. Especially the intimate gestures, the love bites that he is giving Mahira happens between couples," Akanksha told the daily.

However, during the interview, Akanksha also said that she will keep supporting her boyfriend.

“It’s not that I have stopped supporting. I am supporting Paras even now and will continue to do so till the time he is in the show because it has nothing to do with our relationship. I know I am like a strong pillar in his life, his support system; so I would not stop supporting him,”

Actor and Model Paras Chhabra rose to fame after winning MTV Spiltsvilla season 5.



