Bigg Boss 13: Paras' 'Destroyed' Yellow Shoes Spotted, Twitterati Cry Foul Play

It was on last Thursday's episode when Paras Chhabra had to destroy his favourite Yellow Balenciaga shoes, in order to cast his vote in favour of Shehnaaz Gill's captainship, which she had ultimately won. But Twitterati have caught him wearing the same pair in a recent episode.

As per the task, Paras had to dip the shoes in tubs of paint and then keep it away in the store room, as directed by Bigg Boss. This came as a part of being convinced by the either Shenaaz or Vishal Aditya Singh, who had to convince him to do the same for getting a vote.

It was clearly shown how Paras goes ahead and dips his shoes in two different colors to give his vote to Shehnaaz. However, in the later episode where he turned host for the Ramp Walk task, he was spotted wearing the same shoes. Courtesy: fans and followers of the show.

Check out some of the reactions below:

#ParasChhabra is wearing the yellow shoes he destroyed yesterday.. #SidharthShukla @SagarRathore_ did u notice... Aise kaise kuch toh gadbad hai https://t.co/5U8zzBLzcw — Ashree (@AshRee44961692) December 27, 2019

Last night I saw Bigboss 13 and was shocked when I saw Paras Chhabra wearing his yellow shoes again. How is this possible because these shoes were already destroyed during the last captaincy task#ParasChhabra #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/WKhxk7pO6Q — sourav (@sourav871133) December 28, 2019

I think Saaf karke de diaa hogaa,bohot mehnga he naa — Mehendi Artist Rasmi (@Rasmimehendiart) December 27, 2019

While some said that this goes on to show that the show is in fact scripted, others claimed that they were possibly a different pair. Meanwhile, Paras' girlfriend took to her twitter and shared a sweet gesture she did for him by purchasing the same shoes for him, although in Red colour.

For all u fans who had that " Awwwwww" moment when he sacrificied his yellow shoes.Finally another one is here on behalf of all those who have supported him in thick n thins in #bigbosss13.Happy new year #paras !!This time it's red ❤️ hope you like it as much as yellow pic.twitter.com/U6em1ae5rH — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) December 30, 2019

