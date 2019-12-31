Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' 'Destroyed' Yellow Shoes Spotted, Twitterati Cry Foul Play

Paras Chhabra had to destroy his favourite Yellow Balenciaga shoes in order to cast his vote in favour of Shehnaaz Gill's captainship, which she had ultimately won. But Twitterati have caught him wearing the same pair on a recent episode.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
It was on last Thursday's episode when Paras Chhabra had to destroy his favourite Yellow Balenciaga shoes, in order to cast his vote in favour of Shehnaaz Gill's captainship, which she had ultimately won. But Twitterati have caught him wearing the same pair in a recent episode.

As per the task, Paras had to dip the shoes in tubs of paint and then keep it away in the store room, as directed by Bigg Boss. This came as a part of being convinced by the either Shenaaz or Vishal Aditya Singh, who had to convince him to do the same for getting a vote.

It was clearly shown how Paras goes ahead and dips his shoes in two different colors to give his vote to Shehnaaz. However, in the later episode where he turned host for the Ramp Walk task, he was spotted wearing the same shoes. Courtesy: fans and followers of the show.

Check out some of the reactions below:

 

While some said that this goes on to show that the show is in fact scripted, others claimed that they were possibly a different pair. Meanwhile, Paras' girlfriend took to her twitter and shared a sweet gesture she did for him by purchasing the same shoes for him, although in Red colour.

Watch this space for more updates.

