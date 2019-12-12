Bigg Boss 13: Paras Exposes Arhaan, Vishal's Game Plan to Housemates as He Re-enters the House

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, who had been a fly on the wall for a few episodes after being sent to the secret room, is back in the house. In a recent promo, he was seen exposing the contestants, specifically Arhaan Khan and Vishal Aditya Singh.

A new promo shows Paras making an entry and Mahira Sharma running to hug him. While all the housemates come forward to greet him, Vishal too comes in for a hug. However, Paras tells him to stay away since he is not trustworthy. Paras taunts him by saying, "You stay away. One can never know when you will stab anyone's back."

He then addresses the housemates as hypocrites and accuses them of faking friendships. 'Sidelining' Mahira and Shehnaaz Gill in his absence also did not go down well with him.

Paras also picks up on Arhaan and brings his recent interaction with Shefali Bagga where he talked about Rashami Desai having no money in her account when he had met her.

He asks Arhaan what he meant when he said Rashami had no money in her account. Turning to Rashami, he tells Arhaan feels he has been the reason for her existence in the house. Rashami can be seen frowning at this revelation.

Paras also blasts at Vishal for being loving towards Mahira only to make her ex Madhurima feel jealous since he is not concerned about her otherwise. Madhurima is seen surprised at this. Paras' re-entry in the house certainly seems to spice things up in Bigg Boss.

Watch the promo here:

