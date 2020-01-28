Bigg Boss 13: Post Eviction, Shefali Jariwala is All Praise for Sidharth, Calls Asim 'Ungrateful'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala is the latest one to get evicted from the house. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she shared her thoughts about her co-contestants inside.

While Shefali bonded well with Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, equations drastically changed post the latter's eviction. As a result, Shefali made alliance with Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chabbra and Mahira Sharma.

Shefali explained how Asim was the reason behind their strained relationship and Sidharth came forward to back her up. "I had invested a lot of time, energy and effort into Asim. Himanshi Khurana had took a promise from me that I will look after Asim because he could go extremely wrong at that point because he was getting aggressive. His attitude had changed and he started ill treating me. I ignored it at first as his frustration, but then it came down to my self respect and I had to take a stand," she said.

"The first time I spoke against his ill treating me, Sidharth and Paras took a stand. It was a very organic friendship. Sidharth and me were friends even before we went into the Bigg Boss house. It was natural for me to then start talking to them. Even Paras was very sorry for the things he said for me and I have a love inside my heart so I forgave them," she added.

Shefali justified Sidharth anger and frustration towards Asim and said, "Just because he is older, maturity is expected from him. But what about the younger ones learning to behave themselves. Asim is becoming bad to worse, and it’s my personal experience too. There was a time he was the most well behaved and even misunderstood boy in the house. But he has become extremely arrogant, irritating and intorbale so I understand what Sidharth is feeling. Though I do not justify the aggression but I know here it’s coming from because he is one of the most sensible, logical person. He has been driven to the wall now. Asim’s game is only to be seen when he is fighting with Sidharth. He has proved to be a ungrateful person."

She also called Shehnaaz a 'very smart cookie' who knows how to pretend well and flip at the right time for her game.

