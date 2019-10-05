Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Salman Loses His Cool, Shouts 'Get Out of My House'

The season 13 of Bigg Boss has started and so has the controversies and the fights. In a recent promo shared by the makers, Salman Khan can be seen getting angry at the contestants. Towards the end of the video, he goes on to shout “What are you guys doing? Get out of my house.”

Salman Khan will be seen making his presence at the Weekend ka Vaar episode, where he comes as a host and discusses/critics the major happenings of the week, as a check from outside. In the promo, Salman makes entry dancing to his song Tan Tana Tan (Judwa). He first calls out Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai for the show by saying, “Ghar ki bahuon ne ek gang bana li hain (The daughter-in-laws of the house have ganged up together).” He then moves on to a more personal attack towards Rashami by asking, "Kya chup rehna Rashmi ka game plan hain? (Is being silent a part of Rashami’s game plan).”

No later in the promo, he loses his cool and shouts, “Kya Kar Rahe ho tum log andar? (What are you guys doing inside?) Get out of my house”

Salman Khan was referring to the last luxury task, which was supposed to choose a queen of the house. The team had favoured in Devoleena being made the queen but after Shefali Bagga’s strong objection who said she was a better performer and should be chosen the queen. Due to the ugly spat, the position remained unfulfilled.

While its been just a week of the show's commencement, contestants have started with their fights and arguments. Koena Mitra, former Bollywood actress and current contestant on the show, made shocking revelations about her ex-beau who locked her up in the bathroom once to stop her going for work.

