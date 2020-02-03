Bigg Boss 13 Promo Shows Shehnaz Gill is Evicted But Fans are Convinced it's Meant for Vishal Aditya Singh

This week, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shehnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh were nominated for eviction. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Vikas Gupta and Shehbaz Gill, who entered the house to support their connections were given a special power after winning the captaincy task. Vikas and Shehbaz had to decide a name they want to save from evictions apart from their connections and they agreed to save Arti.

Towards the end of the episode, in the promo, Salman Khan is seen announcing that Shehnaz is evicted from the show. Post that, she is seen hugging Rashami Desai and sobbing. While all housemates are seen in shock and disbelief, Sidharth Shukla is seen standing silently in the corner as the main door opens.

However, fans are convinced that the eviction announcement is made for Vishal and he will be evicted from the show. They call Shehnaz's eviction as fake. Taking to Twitter, one of the fans wrote, "Am I the Only Who Is Not Interested at all In this fake prank eviction of Shehnaz Gill. We All know Vishal Is Going Nd From the start when they 4 nominated. Well built planned to evict vishal. Even if vishal had got votes more than from both aarti nd sana. #BB13 #BiggBos13 (sic)"

Am I the Only Who Is Not F#king Interested at allIn this fake prank eviction of Shehnaz GillWe All know Vishal Is GoingNd From the start when they 4 nominatedWell built planned to evict vishalEven if vishal had got votes more than from both aarti nd sana..#BB13 #BiggBos13 — Asim Riaz (@imreaallasim) February 2, 2020

Today my mother started crying while watching the fake eviction promo of shehnaaz and she was like... ab vote nhi kr skte kese bhi? Vo tnsion mai hi rhi kaafi time tk... phir mujhe proof dena pda... ki ye fake eviction hai... vishal evict huaa h...we love you sana #ShehnazGill — Sweety (@Sweety03745050) February 2, 2020

Ya don't worry fake eviction tha...sid ko feel krvane k liye tha... Vishal gya h ..#TrophyForShehnaaz #ShehnazKaur — Sherni shehnaz gill🔥💪 (@sherni_gill) February 2, 2020

Its Fake eviction ! 😂Vishal has been evicted 👀 — Drama queen shehnaaz (@Rose94268393) February 2, 2020

Dont Worry Shehnaz Will not Evicted its just Fake Eviction, Vishal Will leave this Home.#BestHostSalmanKhan#BiggBossSeason13 #ColorsTV — Shaik Ahmed (@ShaikAh21605480) February 2, 2020

I know its Fake eviction..... but Why i still cried while watching promo........ I seriously can't see Her crying... please @ColorsTV Stop using her for your TRP #TrophyForShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/4KgQ7JgJxj — (Ree Jass) SHERNI SHEHNAAZ GILL Fan♥️🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@Ree96058902) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, during Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill had a spat once again and resorted to shouting and name-calling each other.

During a task, housemates were required to sell the contestants assigned to them and highlight their best characteristics. While Asim Riaz was assigned Shehnaz, Sidharth had to highlight Paras Chhabra. Asim tried to point out Shehnaz’s USP as an entertainer, but Sidharth had a different opinion on the same and said Shehnaz was a flipper and it tells a lot about her character.

Also, as Bigg Boss 13 will soon come to an end, Shehnaz Gill is reportedly going to be a part of another reality show. According to reports, Shehnaz’s fan following has prompted the producers of Colors TV to start a new show right after Bigg Boss 13, called Shehnaz Gill Ki Shaadi.

