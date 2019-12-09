Bigg Boss 13: Rani Mukerji Asks Salman Khan About His Old Promise to Have a Baby, His Answer is Hilarious

The 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode on Bigg Boss is generally quite serious with host Salman Khan mostly bashing the participants for their actions over the week. However, this weekend's special episode saw actress Rani Mukerji lightening the mood on stage with Salman as the two had a lot of fun on the show.

Rani appeared on the show to promote her upcoming crime drama film Mardaani 2. Once she was on the show, Rani seemed hung up on an old promise which Salman had made to her. When Rani had appeared on Bigg Boss season 11 in early 2018, she had told the Dabangg actor that his wedding doesn't interest her. Instead, she was more interested to know when he would have a baby.

Now, in season 13, when Rani was back on the show once again, she remained stuck on Salman's promise and even added that had he listened to her, there would now be a baby with whom she could've appeared on the stage.

Watch the hilarious antics of the actors below:

To this Salman replied, "Dekho 9 mahine mein nahi aayega mera baccha" (See, my baby is not coming in 9 months)."

Rani's Mardaani 2, which is scheduled to release on December 13, has been helmed by director Gopi Puthran and the film is produced by Yash Raj Films. This is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and it dealt with the issue of human trafficking racket.

