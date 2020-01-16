Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Accuses Sidharth Shukla of Instigating Her, He Calls Her 'Meri Jaan'

Rashami Desai got into yet another war of words with Sidharth Shukla while trying to defend Madhurima Tuli.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Accuses Sidharth Shukla of Instigating Her, He Calls Her 'Meri Jaan'
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla was seen behaving all cheeky with his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star and co-housemate, actress Rashami Desai. In the recent episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Rashami was seen comforting her housemate Madhurima Tuli after the latter got into a war of words with another contestant Vishal Aditya Singh.

When Sidharth went up to Madhurima to talk, the Uttaran actress kept answering on her behalf. On that, Sidharth called Rashami as Madhurima's "mouth-piece". To this, Rashami agreed and the Balika Vadhu actor asked her since when did she get "such a bad face". The actress joked that Sidharth has been noticing her a lot these days.

Trying to further grab her attention, Sidharth asked Rashami for the cup of tea she was having. The actress hands him the cup, warning him about his actions. She then told Sidharth that he keeps on instigating her, to which the actor sarcastically called her "meri jaan". He also asked her to give a to-do list about how to behave with her.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most controversial contestants in the show, who keeps hogging the limelight for fights and arguments with co-contestants. Rashami Desai's partner Arhaan Khan also took a wild card entry on the show. However, he was evicted on the episode televised on New Year's Eve.

