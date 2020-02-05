Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla Set to Compete in Mall Task
Bigg Boss 13 is going to get more exciting as the makers of the show are reportedly planning to come up with the much-awaited mall task.
Bigg Boss fans will soon get to know the winner of the 13th season as the show is close to its grand finale. Known for offering plenty of masala and entertainment, Bigg Boss 13 is going to get more exciting as the makers of the show are reportedly planning to come up with the much-awaited mall task.
As per the format of the show, only a few contestants will get to compete in the mall task, in which they will have to interact with their fans at a shopping mall. In order to win the task, contestants will have to get the highest number of votes.
Reports say Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will be pitted against each other in the mall task. The three contenders have been elite club winners of Bigg Boss 13 in the past. Earlier, the makers of the show in 2011 put Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi in the mall task.
Rashami Desai, who has been in the news for her strained relationship with Arhaan Khan, has decided to break up with him. In a promo clip for the show, Desai can be seen talking of ending her relationship with Khan.
The rumours of Desai's growing friendship with Sidharth were also doing the rounds few days ago. Giving his reaction on these rumours, Khan said that Sidharth is his in his comic zone and Desai is responding to him in the same manner.
